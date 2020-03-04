NPP Primaries: All 14 MP Aspirants Cleared To 'Fight' In North East

All the 14 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirants contesting in the three constituencies in the North East Region have been cleared to contest by the regional vetting committee pending the outcome of the decision of the National Executives.

The North East Regional Executives of the party unanimously recommended to the vetting committee that all aspirants should be qualified to allow the aspirants to compete fairly.

The three constituencies are Bunkpurugu Constituency, Walewale Constituency, and Nalerigu Constituency.

In the Bunkpurugu Constituency, three aspirants are challenging the incumbent MP for the area, Solomon Boar who is the current North East Regional Minister. The three are Jabong Minnyilia, Konbong Tingoti, and Daniel D. Janamah.

At the Walewale Constituency, five aspirants are contesting the incumbent Dr. Sagri Bambangi who is seeking a third term bid. The five are Lariba Z. Abudu, Seth Panwum Boyoyo, Dr. Susana Alo, Ishag Ibrahim Esq. and Dr. Yidaana Zakaria

For the Nalerigu/Gambaga Constituency, Peter Wuni Baaga, Dr. Musah Yamba Issahaku, and Mohammed Sampa are contesting the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, who is currently the incumbent MP for the constituency.

The vetting run from the 29th of February to 1st March 3, 2020, and took place at the North East Regional Coordinating Council. Only members of the vetting committee and aspirants were allowed access into the vetting hall.

Speaking to Citi News, Sulley Sambian, North-East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party told Citi News that the vetting panel was made of both regional National executives.

“Averagely, each candidate answered about five questions. We have agreed among ourselves that we should let everybody aspirant go. And once we recommend to the national executives, they won't depart from that unless the candidate is found to have told a lie during the vetting.”

Chereponi constituency, Yunyoo Constituency, and Yagaba-Kubori constituency were among the orphaned constituencies in the region that held their primaries in September 2019.

