Malian Petroleum Regulators Visit Chamber Of Bulk Oil Distributors

Listen to article

A delegation from the National Office in charge of regulating petroleum products in Mali is expected to pay a courtesy call on the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) on Wednesday March 4.

The visit would enable the two discuss matters relating to the supply and re-export of petroleum products from Ghana to Mali and related matters.

A press release issued ahead of the visit noted Ghana in 2006, began supplying gasoline and gas oil to landlocked countries such as Mali from the Petroleum Depot in Bolgatanga.

The visit by the Malian delegation deepens Ghana's quest to become the hub for the distribution of refined petroleum products in the West African sub-region in the near future, the statement noted.

Chief Executive Officer of CBOD, Senyo Hosi said, “this is a very important visit for us. The Mali industry is an important market for our members. And as we look at improving the utilization of our infrastructure, something that was significantly covered in our 2018 Industry Report, there is the need for us to increase Ghana’s share of the supply root to the landlocked markets of which Mali is one. Our share is currently very low so we need to explore ways of improving the nature of the service and also managing the risks associated with the nature of the services.”

Mr. Hosi noted that the Chamber and its members “look forward to a very fruitful engagement with our Malian regulators and counterparts alike. We’re hoping to see the beginning of a stronger and more constructive relationship going into the future”.

Other stakeholders the delegation is expected to hold deliberations with include the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Bulk Oil Storage & Transportation Company (BOST) and others.