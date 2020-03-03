Paris Live Tuesday 3 March

in today's edition of Paris Live we cross to Vermont in the USA on Super Tuesday, where 14 states will vote for their candidate to run against President Donald Trump in this November's election.

We take a look at what can be learnt from history in combatting the COVID19 Coronavirus and examining the spread and effect of the Spanish Flu pandemic of 100 years ago.

We'll be getting an update from the Greek island of Lesbos as the standoff between islanders, the coastguard and migrant boats continues.

We hear about "Crimes of Solidarity" a new Amnesty International report on how European laws are being misused in prosecuting genuine humanitarians who help migrants in difficulty.

A peruse of the French dailies with Michael Fitzpatrick and the latest from the trial of former Prime Minister and Presidential candidate François Fillon for clientelism and corruption.

Focus on Africa looks at South Sudan's latest government of national unity - in place since last weekend's deadline.

All the sports news with Paul Myers

And as always what's trending on RFI English.com.

