Curricula Development Workshop On Land Governance In Africa Underway In Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, 3 March 2020 - A team of experts have gathered in Nairobi for a sensitization workshop from 3-6 March to develop guidelines for curricula development on land governance in Africa.

The objective of the meeting is to sensitize the team of experts on the content and process of mainstreaming the Guidelines for Curricula Development on land governance in Africa

According to the African Land Policy Centre – ALPIC, the experts attending the workshop have been competitively selected to support Universities in Africa to mainstream the Guidelines for Curricula Development on Land Governance in Africa. The workshop aims to equip the team supporting the Universities in this process with the necessary knowledge to undertake the task.

The Workshop is being delivered through lectures on the various themes of the Guidelines by some renowned experts on land governance in Africa. The team will further be joined by other NELGA partners including the NELGA Nodes representatives; staff of the African Land Policy Centre (ALPC) and GIZ. To discuss the status of Curricula development in African Universities, challenges and the significance of building capacities for Curricula development in Africa, the Vice-Chancellor Kimathi University in Nyeri Kenya, will honour the meeting as a Guest speaker.

