Menzgold Customers Who Stormed NAM1’s Home To Agree Settlement On March 12

Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, is on the verge of dropping charges against the customers of his firm who besieged his home on January 8.

The case has been adjourned to March 12, 2020 to allow both parties to finalise the terms of the settlement agreement.

92 customers of troubled Menzgold company were facing charges of unlawful gathering, offensive conduct and the breach of peace.

Mr. Appiah Mensah first made known his intent to withdraw the charges during a court hearing on February 11, 2020.

In an interview with Citi News, a lawyer for the customers, Samuel Atukwei Quaye expressed confidence in finalising the necessary requirements by the next court date.

“The business of today is to file the terms of the settlement. The letter is ready and the letter has been submitted to the court but the terms of the settlement have not been filed today.”

“…Unfortunately, we have not been able to agree on all the draft provisions and so it is just proper that we seek for more time so that we can extensively discuss between the parties and agree and subsequently file for the court to adopt,” the lawyer said in an interview after the hearing on Tuesday.

Background

The Menzgold customers were first arrested on January 8, 2020, after they stormed the Trassaco residence of Nana Appiah Mensah to demand payments of their investments.

They claimed they went to the place to demand a list of the people Nana Appiah Mensah’s Menzgold firm claimed they had so far paid their locked-up cash.

They were reported to have overpowered the security personnel at the Trassaco Valley Estates and entered the premises after which the police came in to restore calm.

But the customers maintain they did not break into the residence.

After they were granted bail, they were arrested for the second time when they parked their bus close to the Jubilee House while waiting for their leaders to present a petition to the president during a protest march on February 11.

