Using Junior Officers To Prosecute Me Humiliating – Agordzo

Senior police official, ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo who is facing charges for allegedly plotting to destabilize the state has accused some police officials of wanting to humiliate him.

He said the decision to make officers of a lower rank to investigate and prosecute him is only meant to frustrate him.

ACP Dr. Agordzo made the comments when he appeared before the Kaneshie District Court on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

He argued that within the security service, junior officers are not allowed to investigate and prosecute senior officials.

According to ACP Agordzo, since the inception of the case, he has raised issues with the treatment but nothing has been done about it.

ACP Agordzo told the court that the attention of the then Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah who had jurisdiction of the case was drawn to the matter by the Inspector General of Police but she refused to make the correction.

ACP Agordzo has been charged with abetment to commit treason felony.

---citinewsroom