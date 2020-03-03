Tain District 2020 Census Implementation Committee Inaugurated

Listen to article

The 2020 Population and Houses Census Implementation Committee for the Tain District has been inaugurated to over the conduct and implementation of the census in the area.

The 8 Member committee chaired by Mr. Nicholas Kumi Acheaw, the District Coordinating Director has the responsibility of ensuring successful execution of the census in the District.

Delivering the inaugural speech on behalf of the District Chief Executive Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh by the District Coordinating Director, Mr. Nicholas Kumi Acheaw, the DCE expressed confidence in the knowledge, experience and competencies of the members and had no doubt about successful conduct of the census with quality results.

She underscored the importance of the census in development planning and policy monitoring of the area.

She said modern development trends makes the provision of an authentic, reliable and updated data inevitable for the effective execution of the national developmental agenda and therefore urged the citizenry participate in the exercise to make it a success when the time comes.

The Bono regional Statistician, Mr. Amatus Nobabumah said the most vital derive is publicity, Advocacy and Education about the census in the District to ensure successful exercise. He therefore charged the District Census Implementation Committee to start its education campaign towards the exercise from now till the end of the exercise.

This he believes will explain further and redirect further misconceptions about the census.

He gave assurance that all information to be collected on all persons be treated confidentially.

He disclosed that census night was scheduled for 28th June 2020, and urged the citizenry to brace themselves for the exercise.

The Tain District Census Implementation Committee (DCIC) is made up of the District Coordinating Director, The District Census Officer, District Planning Officer, and the District Information Officer.

Others include the District Director of Education, District Director of Health, District National Commission for Civic Education and Representative of the Nsawkaw Traditional Council.