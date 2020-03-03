Alleged Coup Plot : Political Class Scared Of Take Action Ghana - Dr Mac-Palm

Listen to article

The alleged mastermind of a coup plot, Dr Frederick Yao Mac- Palm, says the organisation which he formed - Take Action Ghana (TAG) - was not interested in planning any coup but was rather planning to stage a demonstration to drum home bad governance in the country.

According to him, the political class was afraid of the impact TAG would have in the country and that was why the group had been accused of planning a coup.

“We never discussed anything about coup . TAG’s aims, objectives, mission and vision brought complete fear to powers that be so they decided to turn around to cripple the organisation and cripple me as well

“ They decided to tag me to these crimes. It is based on falsehoods, it’s preposterous and I deny them absolutely, he said.

Dr Mac- Palm was speaking at the Kaneshie District Court today during committal proceedings which would facilitate his trial at the High Court.

Ayawaso West Wuogon debacle

Continuing with his statement, Dr Mac- Palm said he formed TAG in July 2018 as an NGO to bring relief to the vulnerable in the country.

He said the group embarked on many medical outreach programmes in the country.

Dr Mac-Palm added that after the Ayawaso West Wuogon by election violence , the group decided to embark on demonstration to highlight the spate of bad governance that had engulfed country.

He said the group wanted to expose the ills of partisan politics across the political divide , adding “we don’t discriminate, whether NDC or NPP.

He said as part of the demonstration, the group decided to gather video evidence from media houses about the Ayawaso West Wuogon violence.

Also, he said , he formed the WhatsApp group for TAG and invited people like ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzo for the sole purpose of the demonstration.

“We never discussed anything about coup,” he said.

The committal proceedings is still ongoing

Accused persons

The accused persons are Dr Mac-Palm, a medical practitioner; Donyo Kafui, alias Ezor, a blacksmith; Bright Alan Debrah, a fleet manager.

Other accused persons are Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzor, Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon and Johannes Zikpi, a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF)

The 10 individuals were accused of being members of Take Action Ghana (TAG), a group alleged to have hatched a plan to “destabilise the country and possibly take over the government”.

---graphic.com.gh