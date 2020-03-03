Coup Plot: My Arrest Was To Gag Me – Soldier Tells Court

Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, one of the 10 accused persons indicted in the alleged coup plot says he is being held over the cracks and challenges the Ghana Armed Forces.

He told the court on Tuesday his involvement in the trial is meant to vilify and gag him as a senior military officer.

Meanwhile, Col. Gershun Akpa, one of the six military personnel in the alleged coup plotters has been discharged.

In court on Thursday, February 13, when Lawyer Victor Kojogah Adawudu moved a third bail application for them, the state said the AG has advised that Col Gershun Akpa be discharged, but the others would be committed for trial.

Hilda Craig, Senior State Attorney, while opposing to the bail application said “their charge statements have been taken and all 10 except one have been indicted and we are likely to do the committals on February 20, at the District Court.

“Gershun Akpa is the only one we have been advised to discharge. So we are waiting for the next court date to discharge him, all the rest have been indicted,” the Senior State Attorney told the court.

