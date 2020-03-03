Airbus Scandal: Deputy AG Challenges Mahama To State His Position

A deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame has challenged former President John Mahama to break his silence and state his position on the controversial Airbus scandal.

According to him, he is surprised that the former president has gone silent over the matter despite his involvement in the purchase of the three aircraft for the state.

Godfred Dame said the former President should be transparent and accountable to Ghanaians by stating his position on the matter as he seeks the people’s mandate in the upcoming elections.

“Many of the senior government officials involved in the purchase of the aircraft are still around but continue to maintain deafening silence to the exquisite findings of the crown court in the UK. At least there was a sitting vice president who transitioned to a Presidency while maintaining his silence contrary to the tenants of accountability, he is rather remarkably campaigning for votes from the same people whoM he does not want to BE accountable to on the airbus scandal. There was a minister of defence, and there was attorney general at all material times.

“I’m of the respectful view that in the spirit of accountability to the people, probity and accountability and transparency one would have expected that those key government functionaries who were involved in the transaction to self-report voluntarily to help with the investigation directed by the President”.

He was speaking at the opening of Attorney General Alliance, (AGA-Africa) conference under the theme ‘tackling the reality of transnational crime in Africa’ in Accra.

Director-General in charge of Legal and Prosecutions, COP Prosper Agblor on behalf of the IGP said the anti-human trafficking unit of the police service has investigated a total of 550 investigations into suspected human trafficking cases between 2015 and 2018.

He added that the administration is improving the capacity of the cyber-crime unit to tackle trans national crimes.

---Starrfm.com.gh