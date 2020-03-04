GHS Commends NGO For Support

The Tano South Municipal Health Director in the Ahafo region, Mr Peter Asare has commended Hope Alive 360 Foundation, a Non-governmental organization and its partners the Ghana Center for Democratic Development as well as Save Our Environment Foundation for their support towards enhancing citizens participation in quality healthcare delivery through the “I AM AWARE” project. The commendation was made during the training of Community Health Management Committee members in Bechem the Municipal capital.

Giving the purpose of the training, the Executive Director of Hope Alive 360 Foundation, Mr. Baffour-Mensah A. said the overall objective of the I AM AWARE project was to enhance public service delivery by ensuring that information on public service from the various Districts is made available to citizens so that they can demand accountability from service providers. He told participants that as citizens they have the duty to demand quality service from the health facilities that serve their communities. He said the training program was meant to build their capacities for them to know their responsibilities as representatives of the communities in healthcare delivery. He further stated that the training will also ensure that they are abreast with the accountability mechanisms within the healthcare delivery system so that they can use those avenues to demand accountability from duty bearers for improvement in service delivery. He revealed that the project will concentrate on working with citizens and duty bearers in the education and health sector to promote accountability and improvement in service delivery.

In his welcome address, the Municipal Disease Control Officer, Mr Kingsly Arthur urged participants to take the training seriously since according to him it has come at the right time to enable participants to play their roles in enhancing the quality of healthcare delivery in the Municipality.

The I AM AWARE project which is been implemented in twenty Districts in the country is an initiative of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-GHANA) with funding support from the Hewlett Foundation