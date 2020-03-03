Fake Traditional Executioner At Sunyani Omanhemaa's Funeral Service Remanded

A mason, who posed as one of the traditional executioners, aka 'abrafuo', during Omanhemaa's final funeral service in Sunyani last week, has been remanded into police custody by a Magistrate Court.

According to the police, Nelson Obeng, who lives at Asufufu near Sunyani, used a machete to attack residents for not being in mourning attire (red or black), and has been caged by the court until March 5.

Prosecuting, Inspector Bismarck Tsewu told the Sunyani Magistrate Court B presided over by Fred Obikyere that the accused person, during Nana Yaa Nyama's funeral, wore a black smock and painted his face with black paint to look like one of the 'abrafuo'.

He said the accused, wielding a machete, roamed the streets of Sunyani Newtown as one of the executioners designated to carry out traditional duties. He, therefore, attacked some residents, including Kofi Adom Manu, a building contractor, with the offensive weapon.

Inspector Tsewu said without any provocation, Nelson also attacked one Kwaku Korang, a driver at Newtown, and slashed his right palm with the machete and bolted, leaving the victim to bleed profusely.

Besides, on the same day, the accused attacked and slashed the head of one Francis Akuamoah in the name of enforcing the wearing of black or red traditional order.

He told the court that the complainants and some youths, who witnessed the attacks and were not happy with the act, mobilized and arrested the suspect and sent him to Sunyani Police Station for interrogation.

Nelson has since been charged with causing harm, contrary to section 69 of the criminal offences Act, Act 1960, and has pleaded not guilty.

---Daily Guide