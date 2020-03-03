Ayawaso Central Inaugurates Youth Parliament

THE AYAWASO Central Municipal Assembly (ACMA) has inaugurated its maiden 'Youth Parliament' to encourage youth participation on issues that affect the municipality and the country at large.

It was officially inaugurated by Kofi Boateng Acheampong, Coordinating Director of ACMA.

Mr. Acheampong, in a keynote address, stressed that the Youth Parliament was aimed at instilling in the youth the spirit of 'cooperation and non-aggression' in pursuing any perceived injustice within the society.

“The Youth Parliament will certainly create a diplomatic channel through which the youth can contribute to national debates and decision-making processes on issues that affect their future,” he said.

He expressed optimism that “the formation of youth parliaments across the country is the new wave that can change the democratic destiny of this country,” saying “youth empowerment is crucial for national development…”

The Youth Parliament is aimed at inculcating into the youth values of democratic practice, as well as instilling and reinforcing into them positive attitudes that will model them to be agents of positive change, with a vision to rebuild a new Ghana full of grace, prosperity and integrity.

The parliament, as part of its functions, will carry out several activities, including holding of parliamentary sittings, embarking on site visits, as well as following up on ongoing government projects and issuing of position papers.

Others are holding one-on-one meetings, policy briefs, participating in town hall meetings, public forums, among others.

The Ayawaso Central Municipal Youth Parliament is headed by Mawudzo Korto (Speaker) and will be deputized by Habib Saeed and Kombat Bidar, first and second deputy speakers respectively.

Chris Kouyo will serve as the Majority Leader, whereas Fred Nyarko Ansong will serve as the Minority Leader.

---Daily Guide