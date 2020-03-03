Bono East: Assemblies Sign Performance Contract

All 11 metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) in the Bono East Region have signed performance contracts with their coordinating directors and the Ministry of Local Government.

It forms part of the effort to collaborate and effectively implement government policies and programmes for accelerated development in the rural areas.

The performance of districts is to be monitored and assessed at the end of every year and sanctions and promotions applied, according to the head of civil service.

At Bonokyempem hall in Techiman last Friday to sign the contract, the Bono East Regional Minister, Kofi Amoakohene, on behalf of the Local Government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, reminded the MMDCEs that appropriate rewards, recognition and also sanctions would be applied at the end of the contract period.

He told them that “as representatives of the central government, you are expected to provide strategic leadership, material and logistical support to your coordinating directors to ensure that the assemblies achieve high-level performance as stipulated in the contract.”

He asked them to focus on government priority programmes such as Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Food and Jobs, One District One Factory, One District One Warehouse, among others, to accelerate development.

He said the contract was meant to establish high-performance culture in which individuals and teams given assignments take responsibility for their actions at regional and district levels, adding that “areas we shall be looking at are general administration, human resource management, financial management, infrastructure, social services, economic development and environmental sanitation.”

The regional coordinating director, who signed on behalf of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the head of local service, urged the directors to guide the MMDCEs to take proper decisions.

“You are required to tell the MMDCEs what to do and not to do, by setting rules and regulations and frameworks. We need good leadership, good supervision of government property on uncompleted government buildings, among others. There will be sanctions if you fail,” he warned.

---Daily Guide