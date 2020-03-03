Ras Mubarak Wears Mask To Parliament Against Coronavirus

Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak, showed up in the Chamber of Parliament on Tuesday in a face mask ostensibly to protect himself from the deadly coronavirus which reports have indicated, may be inching closer to Ghana.



The MP's friends looked at him with surprise as he refused to shake hands with anyone who tried to do so.

He only stretched and gave his elbows to touch the hands of the stretched hands of one colleague who tried to give him a handshake.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has just announced that all 30 suspected cases of the disease in Ghana have tested negative.

Parliament as an institution is yet to comment on the makeup of the MP.

---Clement Akoloh || Africanewsradio.com