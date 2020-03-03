Coup Plotters Planned To Kidnap Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Speaker And CDS — State Attorney

Listen to article

State prosecutors have accused the alleged coup plotters facing the law of hatching a plan to capture the President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament, and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

The prosecution has also accused the alleged coup plotters of having discussion on whether or not to kill the President and also how to force him announce his overthrow.

This was contained in the prosecution’s facts presented by a Senior State Attorney, Ms Hilda Craig, during committal proceedings at the Kaneshie District Court on Tuesday, Graphic Online's Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson, who was in the courtroom reported.

The Senior State Attorney also accused the alleged coup plotters planned to jam communications signals of the National Communications Authority (NCA) in furtherance of their plan to overthrow the government.

Ms Craig told the court that the prosecution will call 19 witnesses and also present 113 exhibits as evidence to prove its case.

The committal is currently ongoing

Accused persons

The accused persons are Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, a medical practitioner; Donyo Kafui, alias Ezor, a blacksmith; Bright Alan Debrah, a fleet manager.

Other accused persons are Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzor, Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon and Johannes Zikpi, a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF)

The 10 individuals were accused of being members of Take Action Ghana (TAG), a group alleged to have hatched a plan to “destabilise the country and possibly take over the government”.

