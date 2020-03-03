Don't Trap Mahama To Choose Running Mate From Volta — Volta NDC To Youth

The Volta regional secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress James Gunu has advised agitating youth in the region to stop mounting pressure on the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to choose his running mate from the Volta region for the December general elections.

Reacting to media reports that suggest that some groups have petitioned the party hierarchy to impress it upon the flagbearer to choose his running mate from the region, Mr. Gunu said the move is a way of setting a ‘trap’ for Mr. Mahama, which is dangerous and uncharacteristic of a social democratic party.

Mr. Gunu who is also the former District Chief Executive of Akatsi North said in as much as he respects the views of the group, he believes the call was unnecessary.

“Article 43 of our party’s constitution is clear on the choice of a Vice presidential candidate and so I urge our party folks, especially those who are pushing for the selection of a person from the Volta region to remain calm and afford the flagbearer the opportunity to select a suitable person who will definitely be a Ghanaian irrespective of tribe, religion and gender,” he noted.

According to the regional secretary, there are very good reasons why the party’s constitution is crafted this way.

He further urged the groups to have confidence in the flagbearer and remain solidly behind him to select a candidate that would support him to secure massive victory in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The regional secretary added that it is necessary that party members prepare to accept and be ready to work with whomever is chosen -irrespective of where he or she hails from, in order to forestall cohesion going into the general elections.

In his view, youth groups in the region should rather be concerned with the activities of Western Togoland campaigners, the new voter’s register and attempts to break the fronts of traditional authority in the region as key factors that could cause high voter apathy in the 2020 elections.

“All these are well designed and calculated strategies by our opponents to destabilize the NDC in the region, as such, we must remain focused and united to rescue this country from destruction,” he added.

With barely 9-months to go to the polls, the Mr. Mahama, is yet to announce his running mate though there have been wide reports on the possible choices.

---starrfmonline