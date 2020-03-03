Kasoa: 60-Year-Old Nigerian Stabs Boy To Death During Argument

A 60-year-old Nigerien national is in the custody of the Kasoa District Police Command for allegedly stabbing to death, a 21-year-old boy.

Sources say the suspect, Ibrahim Abdulah, who begs for alms in Kasoa had a confrontation with three other individuals including the deceased, Hamza Awal.

According to the sources, the argument got out of hand with the suspect stabbing the other individuals resulting in Hamza’s death.

The Kasoa District Police Commander, Superintendent, Samuel Odame, in an interview indicated that the suspect will be processed for court soon to answer to a charge of murder.

“The suspect had a confrontation with three other people and through that, all the three were stabbed and unfortunately, Awal lost his life. The body has been taken to the police hospital for autopsy while the suspect is also in police custody awaiting further action. We are sure he will be arraigned soon.”

The community was thrown into a state of shock after the perpetrator who was armed with a machete allegedly attacked the two Ghanaians after the argument.

Awal’s death angered some members of the Zongo community who decided to lynch the individual but the timely intervention of the Police in Kasoa prevented the matter from escalating.

Family of deceased expresses shock

The mother of the deceased, Adoley Abossey said the death of his son comes as a shock to her since her.

She is thus calling on authorities to make sure that the individual who committed the crime is brought to book.

“I was selling yesterday when I received a call from my sister informing me that my son had been stabbed. So we rushed him to the hospital but he was pronounced dead. He is my only son. I have no one to rely on. I need help.”

