Clean-Up Campaign Herald Independence Day In Gomoa Central, Agona West

Gomoa Central District Assembly in collaboration with Gomoa Afransi District branch of the Church of Pentecost has undertaken massive clean up exercise ahead of the 63rd Independence Day celebrations.

The over 5-hour exercise saw over 300 members of the Church undertaking the exercise alongside the staff of the Assembly, Zoomlion Company Limited and the Environmental Health Department

According to Rev. Paul Obuobi, Gomoa Afransi District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, the Church took part in the exercise in line with the programmes and activities of the Church to get rid of the filth and to ensure a healthy environment wherever it operates.

"This clean-up exercise forms part of Environmental Care Programme that has been launched Nationwide by the Church of Pentecost to keep our environment clean and healthy.

The programme also aimed at Planting more trees in the wake of Climate Change which is gradually affecting the livelihood

Members of the Church have been encouraged to take Keen interest in the programmes and activities that is why over 300 Members from Gomoa Afransi Church of Pentecost took part in the exercise. We will continue this exercise on a regular basis"

The Gomoa Central District Director of Community Development, Mr. Bashiruddin Wahab Aidoo called on Nananom, Opinion Leaders and others in various leadership positions to involve clean up exercise in their programmes and activities to ensure disease free environment

Gomoa District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo in an interview with newsmen disclosed that the Assembly has been undertaking periodic clean up exercise in the district.

According to the DCE, even though the Assembly do not have any problem when it comes to Sanitation, nevertheless it won't rest on its agenda of ensuring Open Defecation Free (ODF) in the District.

"Our checks from all the Health Facilities in Gomoa Central shows that Environmental related diseases have reduced drastically. This is good news for those of us in Gomoa Central District

I must commend the staff of the Environmental Health Department of the Assembly as well as Zoomlion Company Limited for their collaborative effort in the fight against Filth" Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo noted

In a similar event, the Agona West Municipal Assembly also organized similar clean up exercise to usher in the 63rd Independence Day Celebration last Saturday.

Hundreds of people including the Agona West Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Ishmael Ogyefo, a staff of Environmental Health Department, Personnel from National Service Secretariat, Ghana Police Service, NADMO and other government department and agencies also took part in the over 5-hour exercise.

The Agona West Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Mr. George Freeman while commending the participants for a good job done reminded them of the upcoming raining season adding they should adhere to numerous public education being carried out by the Department and to abide by it accordingly

Mr. Freeman also encouraged them to see sanitation issues as everybody's business.

"The Environmental Health Department of the Assembly will continue to support communities, civil society groups, individuals and institutions with whatever we have to keep our environment clean and Healthy"