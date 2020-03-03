PASAG National Quiz: Kintampo College Of Health Beats UCC, Others At Grand Finale

Listen to article

The Physician Assistant Students of Kintampo College of Health and Well-being have won for the third consecutive time the annual quiz competition organised by the mother association for all institutions offering the Physician assistantship program in Ghana.

The final contest featured four schools that had qualified from the zonal levels including the University of Cape Coast, University of Allied health, Kintampo college of health and wellbeing, and Garden City University College.

The contest which was held on 29th February, 2020 at Presbyterian university college, Agogo.

Kintampo emerged the winners of the keenly contested quiz after beating UCC, UHAs, and Garden City university at the end of five rounds of the contest.

It was very competitive with Garden City University initially leading in both first and second rounds of proceedings.

The contest ended with College of Health - Kintampo bagging home 72 points as winners followed by UHAS with 63 points and Garden city 3rd with 62 points and UCC as 4th school with 57 points

The Kintampo College of Health and well-being has so far won the quiz for three consecutive times.