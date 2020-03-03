Standard Chartered Introduces Online Fixed Income On SC Mobile

Accra – 27th February 2020 - Standard Chartered has launched Online Fixed Income (OFI) on SC Mobile. OFI comprises of local currency bonds and treasury bills (Fixed Income). OFI allows the Bank’s clients to place orders in a fast and simple manner- within 10 to 20 minutes.

Speaking at the launch, Setor Quashigah, Head, Wealth Management, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said, The Bank continues to offer an end to end digital solution to clients to aid them in their investment decisions. Online Fixed Income (OFI) on SC Mobile gives clients the opportunity to buy and sell government-issued bonds at any time via the SC Mobile App.

The Fixed Income trading platform on the SC Mobile app includes simplified Client Investment Profiling, sale and purchase of treasury bills at any given point in time. Additionally, clients can view the list of securities available to be traded each day as well as details of securities such as indicative price, tenor, maturity date, coupon percentage and coupon frequency to mention a few.

Transaction details and historical transactions are also available on the app.

Clients have access to an educational page to learn more about trading in bonds.

In 2019 Standard Chartered Bank made significant progress in the digitisation agenda and the transformation of our Retail business. Our flagship SC Mobile digital banking app is disrupting the banking landscape and attracting a new target audience to the Bank.

This digital banking app features a range of innovations and functionality improvements to offer a more seamless experience for our clients such as end to end digital client onboarding, 70 client service requests, a fully enhanced payment proposition including Mobile Money and wealth solutions on mobile.

The SC Mobile Banking App can be downloaded via Google Play Store or App Store

