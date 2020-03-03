NPP Vetting: Weija-Gbawe Candidate Patrick Baidoo Disqualified

Listen to article

One of the key contenders of the NPP Weija-Gbawe Constituency Parliamentary Primaries, Hon. Patrick Kwabena Ampong Baidoo popularly known as 'Blue Boy', has been disqualified at vetting.

Hon. Blue Boy who is seeking to unseat the incumbent MP Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, was disqualified on Monday during the vetting at the NPP Greater Accra Regional Office at Dzorwulu.

The reason cited for his disqualification was that he "allegedly told Regional Secretary that he is in charge during the confirmation of MCE for Weija-Gbawe."

He, has, however, in a statement called for cool heads among his supporters as he prepares to petition NPP national leadership.

This comes after several machinations to frustrate his efforts to contest the sitting MP in the April 25th Primaries.

Here is the full statement:

HON. PATRICK BAIDOO CALLS FOR CALM AMONGST SUPPORTERS AMIDST VETTING DISQUALIFICATION

… “You allegedly told Regional Secretary that ‘You Are In Charge” during the confirmation of MCE for Weija – Gbawe so you are disqualified and not eligible to contest”

On March 2, 2020, Hon. Patrick Baidoo (aka BlueBoy), a former Presiding Member (PM) of the Ga South and Weija – Gbawe Municipal Assemblies respectively who had filed his nomination to contest the Weija – Gbawe Constituency Parliamentary Primaries did avail himself for vetting.

Members of the Regional Vetting present were Nana Obiri Boahen (Deputy General Secretary) Chaiman, Ambassador. R.O.Solomon, Madam Kate Gyamfua (National Women Organizer), Mr. Odarlai Parker (Regional Secretary), Mr. Divine Agorhom (Regional Chairman) and the Regional Research Officer Mr. Emmanuel Clottey.

Present were also some Weija – Gbawe Constituency Executives.

Issues emanating from the vetting:

Pleasantries were exchanged between the Parliamentary Candidate Hopeful and the panel. The Committee Chairman Nana Obiri Boahen alleged that during the confirmation of Hon. Patrick Kumor the current Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Weija – Gbawe Municipal Assembly, he Hon. Patrick Baidoo had told the Regional Secretary Mr. Odarlai Parker and The Regional Chairman Mr. Divine Agorhom that he was in-charge, an allegation the former PM denied vehemently of having said at any material time during the MCE confirmation process. Based on this unsubstantiated allegation, the Vetting Committee Chairman Nana Obiri Boahen told the Parliamentary Hopeful Hon. Patrick Baidoo that he is disqualified and not eligible to contest the upcoming Primaries slated for April 25, 2020.

As a true party person Hon. Patrick Baidoo will follow the laid down New Patriotic Party procedures, rules and regulations guiding the upcoming Parliamentary Primaries.

In this vein, he is calling on all his teeming supporters and sympathizers to remain calm and resolute for The Battle Is Still the Lords.

Signed

…………….

Taofik Mohammed