NPP Primaries: Adenta Kumi Picks 5th Spot On The Ballot After Successful Vetting

The Managing Director of Internship Hub, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vision Lob, Alfred Ababio Kumi on Monday 2nd March 2020, picked the 5th position on the ballot after he successfully sailed through the vetting process held at the regional office of the ruling NPP at Dzorwulu.

The 5th position is also the last number.

This development leaves the contest open in the NPP Adenta Constituency Primaries.

Alfred Kumi is challenging the sitting Member of Parliament Lawyer Yaw Buabeng Asamoah.

He commended the vetting committee for the good work done and expressed satisfaction at how the vetting was handled.

"I believe the number 5, is a number of grace, so I'm happy to have picked this position," Alfred Kumi said.

This is what he had to say after the balloting:

Alfred Kumi is a fully-blown NPP firebrand and dye-in-wool activist. He believes the time has come for him to serve Adenta having spent most of his life growing up in the constituency.

He acknowledged that Adenta as one of the biggest constituencies in Ghana has developed at a very fast pace but noted that there are still some more issues begging to be fixed.

His NPP activism and membership date back to his senior high school days as well as the University of Ghana, where he was very active and influential within the NPP TESCON.

As a result of these inherent qualities, Alfred Kumi believes strongly that he would make a complete and perfect legislator.