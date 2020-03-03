Dzifa Gomashie Participates In Maiden Female Qur’an Recitation

Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ketu South Constituency has sent out what can be termed a love note to the Muslim community in the constituency.

Hon Dzifa Gomashie was at the first Female Qur’an Recitation competition between nine (9) schools within the constituency. Addressing the community, she entreated them to elect her as the first woman to represent Ketu South in Parliament to ensure she continues her support for their empowerment and return President John Dramani Mahama to the seat of Government in the 2020 elections.

She assured the gathering of her unflinching support and willingness to bring some amazing moslem women role models from the rest of the country to inspire them and be mentors to their wards.

Hon Dzifa Gomashie congratulated Madam Ayisha Illiasu the Constituency Magajia for the initiative and applauded the other organisers for holding a competition among the moslem women in the community.

The three best schools were presented with awards by the Parliamentary Candidate.

The National Magajia Madam Zainab and the Volta Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Hajia Hawa Tahiru were among the dignitaries at the event.

The Chief Imam for the Constituency made a passionate plea to parents not to give out their daughters in early marriage because it will only destroy them. He urged them to educate their daughters to become great personalities in future.