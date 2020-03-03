Africa Construction And Real Estate Awards Launched

InstinctWave has launched the 4th edition of the Africa Construction and Real Estate Awards (ACREA 2020).

The event will be hosted in Ghana at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, on May 8, 2020 at 6pm.

The Africa Construction & Real Estate Awards (ACREA), formerly West Africa Construction Awards underwent a rebranding exercise to cover the sub-region and the real estate sector.

Hence, the 2020 ACREA will bring together industry players from Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Rwanda and South Africa to unite and celebrate the success and individual achievements of Construction & Real Estate Professionals.

This Year’s ACREA edition will feature freshly introduced categories, and create an avenue for executive networking across the industry spectrum.

According to Mr. Akin Naphtal, CEO of InstinctWave, “Africa's Real Estate Sector is booming and the continent's construction industry is thriving, reflecting the continent's greater economic activity. Demand for Housing and Industrial Property has never been higher, and Africa's Financial Institutions are busy underwriting a massive Increase in investments. That is why ACREA 2020 will recognize stand-out projects, enormous achievements and contributions of industry players over the year.”

ACREA has become the most celebrated gathering of construction and real estate professionals, who have pushed the envelope in the industry whilst recognizing the top industry executives, and decision makers that made this progress possible.

The night will honor those who have striven to provide a relentlessly engaging and valuable experience for their organization and clientele.