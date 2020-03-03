Change Your Attitude Towards Waste Disposal — Emmanuel Allotey Urge Ghanaians

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, Mr. Emmanuel Adotey Allotey has challenged Ghanaians to change their attitudes towards waste management especially littering around to enhance a clean and hygiene environment.

According to him, the basics of a clean and hygienic environment revolve around people’s positive behavior and attitudes.

He is of a firm belief that it takes the mindset of people to keep their surroundings and environment clean.

Mr. Allotey gave the advice on the sideline of a Clean- up exercise organized by the Church of Pentecost (COP) in partnership with NDC Anyaa Sowutuom constituency and other organizations.

The four- hour exercise saw members of the COP and members of the NDC cleaning choked gutters, clearing weeds and sweeping along the street of Awoshie, Anyaa market, Fanmilk and Ablekuman.

Surprisingly, the leadership of the New Patriotic Party in Anyaa Sowutuom constituency failed to honor the invitation for the cleanup.

The campaign forms part of the Church Of Pentecost social responsibility to educate its members and the Ghanaian populace on the dangers of environmental pollution as well as challenge them to become agents of environmental cleanliness.

The initiate under the theme: “Environmental Care Campaign” is being executed as a multi-stakeholders strategy campaign involving policy makers at the national and the local levels, traditional rulers and faith-based organizations (FBOs) to improve the sanitation situation in the country.

Furthermore, Mr. Allotey advised the residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping of waste on the street and drainages within the constituency.

The indiscriminate dumping of waste in the drainage he noted is also responsible for floods and outbreak of diseases.

He advised them to make good use of the private waste evacuators’ popularly known as ‘Bola Cars’ that renders waste collection services to various homes every week than indiscriminate dumping.

The aspiring lawmaker pleaded with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to enforce the sanitation by-laws in their jurisdiction devoid of politicization.

“When people are disposing of waste indiscriminately, the law must bite irrespective of the culprit political affiliation stressing the need for Assemblies to enforce the sanitation by-laws hence deal with the perpetrators severely”.

Mr. Allotey who is an astute banker asked the assemblies to supply logistics to enable the residents dispose waste regularly.

On his part, the Odorkor Area Head of COP, Apostle Patrick Aseyoro entreated Ghanaians to clean their households, immediate surroundings, as well as at the community level, places of worship, institutions of learning and workplaces among other areas.