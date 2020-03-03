Ghana High Commission In South Africa To Organize Cocoa Trade Show On 63rd Independence Anniversary

The 63rd Independence Anniversary Celebration of the Republic of Ghana would be hosted by the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa at the Sheraton Hotel on Friday, 6th March.

The independence anniversary is being celebrated on the theme: "Consolidating our gains" and the climax would be graced by many dignitaries.

According to the mission, among other activities that would be held at the occasion is cocoa trade show to promote Ghana’s chiefs agriculture export.

The 62nd Independence Anniversary Celebration was graced by Mr. Prince Booi, Acting Director General in the Department of Women Affairs of the Republic of South Africa, as the Guest of Honour, members of the Diplomatic corps, visiting Parliamentarians from Ghana, including First Deputy Speaker, Honourable Joseph Osei-wusu, Minority Chief Whip, Honourable Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, and group CEO of Goil in Ghana, Togbe Adza-Nyi IV, of Aziavi-Ho (known in private life as Mr. Patrick Akorli), Service Providers, Ghanaians and friends of Ghana.

Background

Independence Day is an official state holiday observed in Ghana and the Ghanaian Diaspora on March 6.

The day marks the declaration of independence from the United Kingdom, which saw a Ghanaian, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, become the first Prime Minister of the independent country.

Ghana was the first sub-Saharan African country to attain independence from British colonial rule.