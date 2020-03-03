Afenyo-Markin Tells  Effutu Youth To Believe In Effutu Dream

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Hon Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has admonished the youth in Effutu to aim high in life.

Addressing a maiden 'Effutu Youth Conference' held in Winneba, under the theme: 'Actualizing The Effutu Dream, the Role of Effutu Youth' he explained the rationale behind the Effutu Dream.

"It is having the can-do spirit and mindset that with hardwork and determination, we can achieve our goals," he said.

The youthful Afenyo-Markin noted that the Effutu Dream holds the belief that everyone who is created by God is endowed with special abilities to prosper and excel in life.

The Effutu lawmaker indicated that with the right and enabling environment, even a beggar on the street can become a billionaire.

MP Afenyo-Markin noted that his initiatives do not discriminate against people who are not indigene of Effutu but anyone schooling in the Constituency is entitled to.

"The dream is to make sure that persons working and schooling in Effutu have what it takes to compete favourably with their contemporaries anywhere in the world."

According to him, the dream is to make sure that Effutu is well positioned to welcome people to invest and do business in the municipality.

"The dream is to position Effutu as the best place to live, the best place to work and the best place to visit for tourism and the best place to Invest and to do business in Ghana," he emphasised.