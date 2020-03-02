Bono NDC Want Prosecution Of NPP PC For Dormaa West Over Impersonation Allegation

Listen to article

The Bono Regional wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress have called for the prosecution of the New Patriotic Party's Parliamentary Candidate in the Dormaa West Constituency over an alleged impersonation.

Mr Ransford Osei Amponsah, an NPP aspiring Parliamentary Candidate in the Dormaa West Constituency is said to have indulged in forgery in the process of filing his nominations.

A petition that was submitted by one Frimpong Martin, an NPP Polling Station Chairman at the Adiemmra-Nzezera of the Asofire Electoral Area accuses the aspiring PC.

During the vetting of Mr Ransford Osei Amponsah, the NPP Research Officer of Dormaa West Mr Michael Gyabaah corroborate the claim made by Mr Frimpong Martin.

Mr Michael Gyabaah said his further checks at the District Electoral Commission Office shown that the accused person, Mr Ransford Osei Amponsah is not a registered voter.

He added that the accused person, per the available information at the Electoral Commission, resulted in using a voter ID which turned out to be that of his brother.

The Bono NDC in a statement noted that in view of this and in pursuant to section 134 of Act 29 of the 1960 Criminal Code of Ghana, we demand that, the NPP Regional Vetting Committee which is chaired by the NPP National First Vice Chairperson, Mrs Rita Atalata Asorbayire immediately submits these particulars to the appropriate security agencies to carry out a thorough investigate and prosecute the accused person if he is found culpable of the allegations levelled against him and his accomplices.

"Others have been jailed on this same offense of personation and that Mrs Rita Atalata must not sweep this case under the carpet for the obvious reason," the statement emphasised.

Below is the full statement:

BONO NDC DEMAND FOR THE IMMEDIATE PROSECUTION OF THE ALLEGED DORMAA WEST NPP IMPERSONATOR

The Bono Regional Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress has learned with utmost dismay of an alleged petition brought against Mr Ransford Osei Amponsah, an NPP aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Dormaa West Constituency.

According to a written petition by Frimpong Martin, an NPP Polling Station Chairman at Adiemmra which was submitted to the chairman of the NPP Regional Vetting Committee, Mrs Rita Atalata Asorbayire, the petitioner claimed that the accused person, Mr Ransford Osei Amponsah has engaged in forgery and personation and hence must be disqualified at the vetting.

The Bono NDC Communication Office is motivated by the inaugural speech by President Akufo-Addo where he admonished us all to be citizens and not spectators. In view of this and persuant to section 134 of Act 29 of the 1960 Criminal Code of Ghana, the NDC is calling on Mrs Rita Atalata Asorbayire, the Chairperson of the NPP Bono Regional Vetting Committee to, immediately handover Mr Ransford Osei Amponsah to the appropriate security agencies for further investigation and prosecution if the accused person is found culpable for the offenses leveled against him.

The Communication Office will urge Mrs Rita Atalata Asorbayire not to sweep this under the carpet for any political gains as other Ghanaians have been jailed on same account for personation with the latest culprit being Mr Iddrisu Yahaya who was arrested at the Techiman Circuit Court by the orders of Justice Alexander Graham on Wednesday, 5th February, 2020.

Issued

Charles Akowuah Tuffour

Regional Communication Officer

Bono Region

0244472659

The Picture is the Regional Communication Officer