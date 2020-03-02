The NDC And Franklin Cudjoe's Cedi-Dollar Analysis With Coronavirus As Yardstick Is Laughable ― NPP Germany

Listen to article

Press Release

NPP GERMANY

2nd March 2020

THE NDC AND FRANKLIN CUDJOE's CEDI-DOLLAR ANALYSIS WITH CORONA VIRUS AS YARDSTICK IS LAUGHABLE

The Ghanaian economic debate is a grounds for serious academic and intellectuals, well meaning analysts and deeply patriotic citizens not politically motivated elements who would want to score cheap votes or data collectors who only yearn for popularity against competent data analysis. Last week's birth an unfortunate discussion about how the coronavirus has leaped the cedi to be named the most performing single currency globally. This mention is quite shocking and can be considered highly myopic.

The claim was made by the all-lying communications director of the NDC when he was quizzed on the government's success in stabilizing the cedi and subsequently causing an appreciation of the cedi in the most talked about the cedi-dollar war. He opined that government had done nothing exceptional and that it was the spread of coronavirus that has brought lower tension on the cedi therefore causing it to appreciate.

Of course this argument of external factors impacting the currency performance cannot be overlooked yet the reality of the matter can only be back with economic data and comparisons in order to tell whether these claims are true and factual. And i can state categorically that that argument will not hold when it is juxtaposed with data and sound mindedness.

The coronavirus has become a global scare and it surely will have an impact on countries who trade with China. But in the currency analysis and the import comparisons, Ghana is amongst the least in the import tables with respect to African countries that trade or import from China. South Africa alone imports an average of 17bn dollars annually since 2015, Nigeria does around 8.5 bn dollars. Ghana only imports about 2.2 bn dollars yearly from China. With this data, it could easily be told by even SHS economic students that if the effect of reduced or no imports should affect a country's currency it should be affecting South Africa and Nigeria more than Ghana.

In the face of this available data both the South African Rand and the Nigerian Naira has depreciated woefully against the dollar. It is only the Ghana Cedi which is souring higher.

The NDC and Ghana should rather be hailing the economic managers of the country taking steps to ensure that the cedi is in good standing against the dollar. In December when the coronavirus was a disease in Wuhan and not a global scare, the cedi managed to appreciate from 5.7 to 5.45. This should have told those quack economic analysts that it was due to measurable economic management and not an incalculable external factor of some sort. In February the Cedi is doing very well, standing at 5.32 against the dollar with a prospect of appreciating further and all Ghana could get from NDC is corona analysis. Perfectly described by observers as a scary alternative, this is the best we could expect from the NDC.

As Objects of sheer propaganda, angrily and desperately chasing after power, the NDC has not provided any economic solution to the problems they created before exiting in 2017 but has resulted to destructive efforts towards scoring political point.

Ghanaians has now seen how real His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Dr. Bawumia meant when they promised to reshaped the economy of the country. The Economic Management Team led by Dr. Bawumia and the Finance Minister is doing a great job in all aspects of the economy. From a positive balance of trade, to appreciation of the Cedi, meeting revenue targets and many. All these successes is making the foreign markets trust in Ghana as a favourable destination for investment.

At this point, the entire country can do no better that to grant Nana four more years in the seat of governance for him to do more with his purposeful team of managers and Ghana will rise again.

...Signed...

Nana Boateng

NPP Germany Branch Communications Director.