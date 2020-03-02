W/R: NPP MP Aspirants From 13 Constituencies Vetted

Some 11 of the 13 constituencies in the Western Region have had all their Member of Parliament aspirants vetted ahead of the New Patriotic Party primaries on April 25.

The remaining two constituencies are yet to have the incumbent MPs seeking reelection vetted.

Barbara Oteng Gyasi, the MP for Prestea-Huni-Valley and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, was unable to be vetted because she was outside the country on official duties.

The MP for Amenfi East, Patrick Fynn, was also not vetted because he asked permission to be absent on medical grounds.

The Deputy Regional Secretary of the NPP, Dominic Rex Jonfiah, also noted to Citi News that petitions received on some of the aspirants.

“It [the petitions] was dealt with during the course of the vetting… after they are done with the vetting they will come out with a report to know those who are eligible and ineligible to contest,” Mr. Jonifah said.

The Vetting Committee in the region is expected to send a report to the national committee before the aspirants that passed are announced.

There were 28 aspirants who were to be vetted from the 13 constituencies.

In all, three incumbents in the region are going unopposed; MP for Essikado Constituency, Joe Ghartey; MP for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency, Catherine Abelema Afeku, and Barbara Oteng-Gyasi.

