We'll Punish Driver Who Moved With MTTD Officer On His Bonnet – E/R Police

Listen to article

A 36-year-old Daniel Ofosu, the taxi driver who was seen in a viral video driving with a Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) officer clinging to his bonnet, has been arraigned.

According to the police, the driver who was on the wanted list of the police for multiple traffic infractions resisted arrest and sped off when he was signalled by one Sergeant Prepah of police MTTD.

In an interview with Citi News, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the police will stop at nothing to ensure the driver is punished.

He said: “We are going to ensure that this driver is punished to ensure that it serves as a deterrent to other errant drivers and we’ll stop at nothing to ensure that we’ll use him as an example for recalcitrant drivers in the Eastern Region and beyond. This is coming just some few days after another policeman was killed tragically in Madina in the same process. So we will deal with this driver to serve as a deterrent to other drivers.”

Policeman ran over by trotro driver

A similar incident last week ended in tragedy when a policeman, was knocked down and killed by a commercial minibus (trotro) driver after trying to stop the driver.

The trotro was being pursued by the policeman for soliciting for passengers, engaging in unauthorised parking and obstructing other road users at Madina Zongo junction.

According to a police communiqué sighted by Citi News, Sergeant Moses Appiah stood in front of the vehicle and ordered the driver to disembark.

But without any provocation, the driver ran his vehicle over the police officer in anger, according to police.

Sergeant Appiah was dragged by the vehicle for about 54.50 metres leaving him with severe injuries.

He was confirmed dead later at the 37 Military Hospital.

Although the driver’s mate has been arrested, the Accra Regional Police Command has declared the trotro driver wanted , since he fled into hiding after the incident.

---citinewsroom