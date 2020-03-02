Residents In Flood-Prone Areas Cautioned Ahead Of Rainy Season

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has cautioned persons who live in flood-prone areas to take precautions ahead of the rainy season.

The disaster management organisation is among other things asking such persons to relocate to higher grounds while observing safety procedures to avert any incidents.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of possible flooding in the capital as the rainy season approaches.

The Director of Communications for NADMO, George Ayisi in a Citi News interview said his outfit will do its best to ensure that lives and properties are protected.

“We will always entreat our director in the various districts to inform their zonal coordinators and to alert members of the communities the predictions of Ghana Metrological so they are aware so when the rains begin, they need to dash to a safe haven.”

He noted that residents in high-risk areas have been given possible safe havens to seek refuge at.

“They identified safe havens in their communities and the precautionary measures that we do when rains set in like electrical appliances being put off, the clearing their surroundings and ensuring that, they move to higher grounds when the rains begin.”

Ghana’s metropolises have had to contend with flooding in the rainy season because of poor planning and a weak drainage network.

The government has in the past said an estimated $523 million is needed to permanently deal with the perennial flooding in Accra and other parts of the country.

