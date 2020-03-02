Police Chases Driver Who Killed Police Officer

Listen to article

A commercial driver, Bonsu Osei, is wanted by the Accra Regional Police Command for the murder of a police officer.

Mr Bonsu ran over the police officer with his car which bears registration number GR 4880-20 on Friday, 28 February 2020.

According to the police, the driver was stopped by an officer for parking at the wrong place to pick up passengers but drove off and ran over Sergeant Moses Appiah who tried stopping him.

Sergeant Appiah was on duty on the UPSA-Bawaleshie road.

The driver abandoned his vehicle after the incident and took off into the bush while his conductor was arrested and is currently in police custody.

The police say any person with information on the whereabouts of the driver is encouraged to report to the nearest police station or call police emergency numbers 911 or 18555.

---citinewsroom