Dome Residents Vex Over Car Washing Bay On Waterways

Residents of Dome New Station in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency in the Greater Accra Region have shown their displeasure over the siting of a car washing bay on a waterway in the area.

According to the residents, the fenced bay poses a danger to the residents once the rains set in.

Management of the Ghana Meteorological Services Department cautioned the public last week that this year’s rains are likely to cause floods in the capital.

Members of the Dome Residents Association are demanding answers from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Town and Country Planning department about why they have allowed the washing bay to operate in the area without permit.

The Chairman of the Residents Association, Mr Kwarteng, also noted that lives are in danger as the rains set in.

The residents have, therefore, appealed to the Member of Parliament for the constituency, the Municipal and District Chief Executive and the appropriate authorities to stop the development before disaster strikes.

