NPP Primaries: Vetting C’ttee Axed National Security Minister's Son Kan-Dapaah Jnr For 'Fighting' Ursula Owusu
By News Desk
LISTEN
1 HOUR AGO
The vetting committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed Mr Albert Kan Dapaah Junior.
He is contesting the incumbent MP for Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to become the parliamentary candidate for the constituency.
Regional Secretary of the party, Parker Ordalai France, after Monday’s vetting told Class News’ Blessed Sogah that Mr Kan-Dapaah Jr. has not been disqualified but had failed and can only contest if the party, at the national level, gives him the go-ahead after he appeals to them.
“We don’t disqualify, we only make recommendations to the national party, so, if the national party says: ‘You are not able to contest’, then they have disqualified you,” Mr France stated,
Asked why Mr Kan-Dapaah Jr. was failed, the regional secretary explained that: “For us, Kan-Dapaah Jr. even brought the party’s name into disrepute. He issued a certain statement on Facebook, he granted an interview at Citi FM and then he labeled a member of parliament for the constituency, that the MP created another album to run the 2016 election.
“He [Kan Dapaah Jr.] said the MP brought her own electoral register – which is not correct. It is the region which supervised all elections concerning constituencies, so, he has tarnished the image of the region, the national party and the NPP as a whole and he accepted that he didn’t do well but he’s ready to apologise”.
NPP Primaries: Vetting C’ttee Axed National Security Minister's Son Kan-Dapaah Jnr For 'Fighting' Ursula Owusu
The vetting committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed Mr Albert Kan Dapaah Junior.
He is contesting the incumbent MP for Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to become the parliamentary candidate for the constituency.
Regional Secretary of the party, Parker Ordalai France, after Monday’s vetting told Class News’ Blessed Sogah that Mr Kan-Dapaah Jr. has not been disqualified but had failed and can only contest if the party, at the national level, gives him the go-ahead after he appeals to them.
“We don’t disqualify, we only make recommendations to the national party, so, if the national party says: ‘You are not able to contest’, then they have disqualified you,” Mr France stated,
Asked why Mr Kan-Dapaah Jr. was failed, the regional secretary explained that: “For us, Kan-Dapaah Jr. even brought the party’s name into disrepute. He issued a certain statement on Facebook, he granted an interview at Citi FM and then he labeled a member of parliament for the constituency, that the MP created another album to run the 2016 election.
“He [Kan Dapaah Jr.] said the MP brought her own electoral register – which is not correct. It is the region which supervised all elections concerning constituencies, so, he has tarnished the image of the region, the national party and the NPP as a whole and he accepted that he didn’t do well but he’s ready to apologise”.
---classfmonline