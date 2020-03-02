34 UCC Students Arrested On KNUST Campus Failed To Explain Themselves — Police

Some 34 students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) were on Saturday, 29 February 2020 arrested on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The suspects were rounded up at the university, during the climax of a hall week celebration by students of the Unity Hall of the KNUST.

The police said the suspects failed to explain why they were on the campus at midnight when they were rounded up and, thus, transferred to the Regional CID in Kumasi.

This comes amid earlier warnings issued by the Ashanti Regional Security Council, declaring KNUST a security zone.

A statement by the Students Representative Council of UCC on Sunday, 1 March 2020, also said it has “taken initial steps to ascertain the veracity of the situation.”

“Some executives of the SRC, together with the Atlantic Hall President, have visited the police and have begun engagements with the CID in charge of the case”, parts of the statement read.

“All students should remain calm to avoid further aggravation of the situation”, the statement further added.

----classfmonline