Voting For Nana Addo Or John Mahama Is Like Signing Your Death With Your Own Blood--JOY

And I have come here, to Ghana, for a simple reason: the 21st century will be shaped by what happens not just in Rome or Moscow or Washington, but by what happens in Accra as well. This is the simple truth of a time â€¦. But history offers a clear verdict: governments that respect the will of their own people are more prosperous, and more successful than governments that do not â€¦ - the essential truth of democracy is that each nation determines its own destiny..

JOY told PAs, the daily exposures of how Mahama and Nana Addo led governments have taken advantage of Ghanaians, truly depicts dysfunctional and abysmal internal democracies within NPP and NDC by the incompetent-duo, as tagged by and to each other. The word incompetent is decoded as corruption and so they are corruption-duo" he said.

Ghanaians will not allow either Nana Addo or John Mahama (NB. Not NPP or NDC) to form the next government but the Parties will survive through their MPs.

Mr. Osei Yeboah, told the PAs that the JOY2020 Health team will upgrade PAs so they can operate semi-autonomously and they will cancel all overseas treatment of illnesses that can be treated in Ghana. He also said he will cancel all licensure exams that the government is using as a panacea for not employing trainees.

JOY also told the PAs that he will establish Integrated Emergency Medical Services where Ambulance Assembly Plants will be established for sustainability. Above all, the JOY2020 team will restructure the Ghana Health Services and Ghana will be the Medical Services hub within West Africa.

Below is the full Speech.

KEYNOTE ADDRESS BY JOY-PHYSICIAN ASSISTANTS 2020 NATIONAL WEEK

THEME: ACHIEVING SDG3: THE ROLE OF THE PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT TRAINEE

Fri 28th February , 2020. Venue: Presbyterian University College.

ORGANISERS: National Executives PASAG

The Chairman and President, Presbyterian University College, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Adow Obeng, The Guest of Honour and Vice Chairman, Parliamentary Subcommittee on Health, Hon. Ayew Afriyie, The Leader and Founder of LPG, Mr. Kofi Akpalo, The National Executives, PASAG, Our Cherished PA Trainees, Members of the Press Corps, All invited guest , Ladies and Gentlemen. All other protocols duly observed.

PASAG! PASAG ! PASAG!

Mr. Chairman, I am a survivor of Non-Hodgkinâ€™s Lymphoma (NHL), a type of cancer of the Lymph nodes and bone marrow. My HB fell to 2. Death was knocking on my door and I didnâ€™t even know, in my prime age of 30 years and I was then a Director of AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi. I survived because a Lab technician at KATH saw something strange in my blood sample, requested a Physician Specialist who happened to be at the lab at the time. Together with other health professionals, especially caring nurses, they helped me battle this cancer in 1998. I therefore stand before you today as twice Presidential Candidate, because of people like you.

I am always and was therefore honoured at your invitation to give the keynote address. So, I would like to start by thanking you all, for saving my life. A round of applause for all of you.

Mr. Chairman, the goal of SDG 3 stated by WHO is to; â€œEnsure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all agesâ€ by 2030. This goal has quite a number of targets which when met, would contribute to the overall achievement of the goal.

Some of the targets are: to end preventable deaths of new-borns and children under 5 years, strengthen treatment and prevention of substance abuse, halve global deaths and injuries from road accidents, reduce the number of deaths and illnesses from hazardous chemicals and air, water and soil pollution, substantially increase health financing and the recruitment, development, training and retention of the health workforce in developing countries.

The question for today is: How can the Physician Assistant (PA) trainee help in achieving these targets?

Student Trainees likened to Youth, stands for qualities of vigour, freshness and innovation. Youthfulness in training is therefore the ability of anyone to create in the now a future they want to see with qualities of vigour, innovation and freshness of futuristic ideas.

PAs as medical professionals who operate under a supervision of a Doctor, conduct physical exams, diagnose and treat illnesses, order and interpret tests, counsel on preventive health care, assist in surgery, and prescribe medications as part of their comprehensive responsibilities. PAs don't take away from Doctors who operate autonomously but rather decrease some of the routine work for Doctors and ease their load. That means doctors can make the most of their office hours and see more patients.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended Doctor to Patient ratio is 1:1000; Ghana currently sits at 1:8000. This discrepancy can be highly mitigated by PAs. This can indirectly be achieved by reducing the ratio of Doctors to PAs supervision. For instance, one (1) Doctor supervising Eight (8) Semi-autonomous PAs can indirectly augment 1:1000 Doctor to patients WHO recommended ratio. SDG3 3.2 & 3.4 can be achieved when more PAs specialise in Paediatric training.

Ladies and Gentlemen, May I take this opportunity to acknowledge and congratulate the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, for her visionary establishment of the state-of-the-art par excellence Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. A standard that should be replicated across the country towards ending preventable deaths of new-born babies and children under 5 years.

Mr. Chairman, our nation continues to stigmatise mental health patients and very little education is given to the communities as to how to relate and support such patients. We are aware of the rate of increase of mental health due to â€œsakawaâ€ and substance abuse of our youth.

A recent disturbing news was how the youth are resorting to smoking dry human faeces, narcotic drugs as well as harmful substance use of alcohol. Just a few days ago, it was reported on Peace FM of another rising trend of soaking live or dead snakes in alcohol for months and then drinking them. It is believed it enhances oneâ€™s sexual prowess. How ready are we as a nation to treat and combat diseases that may arise from such practices? Ghanaâ€™s Chief Psychiatrist, Dr. Akwasi Osei continually bemoans the lack of health professionals, the handling of drug addicts in courts and stigmatisation of mental health patients on our streets and communities. The JOY2020 as part of facilitating the achievement of SDG3 will incentivise PAs to be more involved in mental health services.

Mr. Chairman, another dimension of SDG3 which is quite phenomenal is with regards to road and traffic deaths. This is quite interesting as it is connected to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) an area which is not well developed in Ghanaâ€™s health services. Many times, we lose lives on the road because of our ill-equipped EMS staff. Our leaders only talk about our roads and our inadequately equipped health professionals when notable people in the society fall victim. Why do we not have a number of Emergency and Trauma Centres on long stretches of roads that often see accidents? Kumasi-Accra, Kintampo-North etc. An accident happens on one stretch of the road and the victims will be conveyed over a very long distance before they get emergency healthcare; often, they get to the centres too late and health professionals have little control over their fate.

I was the keynote speaker during the 28th Conference of Ghana Nurses Midwives Trainee Association (GNMTA) in September 2018. As you are by now aware, I donâ€™t joke with my health professionals. In my speech, I stated and I quote, â€œWe must therefore not lose hope but consciously resolve to carve out a master plan for Integrated Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) which is badly lacking in the current medical delivery serviceâ€¦ The IEMS will comprise of Ambulance Assembly Plant to support Ambulance Services as well as Communication System for modernised Emergency Service Units with state of the art equipment dotted strategically across the country with well-trained paramedics by international standards. This will involve Helicopter Medical Services and the services can be procured through well-structured Health Insurance System. I will urge the government to take a critical look at this advanced medical delivery service and invite the relevant stakeholders to discuss its implementation. This can be implemented via Public Private Partnerships (PPP) Ventures. Surely, this can be another source of employment for our GNMTA members.â€ End of quote. JOY2020 will develop the master plan for holistic IEMS for which Ambulance services is a means and not an end to stabilisation of emergency Patients.

Mr. Chairman, SDG3 relating to deaths by air, water and soil pollutions are quite topical in Ghana, especially in relation to small scale mining, missing excavators, the disillusioned fight against galamsey and its environmental impacts. There is the need to balance mining and the ecology and once again the PAs services will be required in moving around mining communities to support health hazards due to such pollutions. When the health workforce is so engaged, it is only natural and expected that there will be retention of workforce in the country.

Mr Chairman, one thing that is key to ensuring PAs are able to contribute to SDG3 is in their adequate training. We are in no doubt from the above targets, the critical roles that PAs can play for the achievement of SDG3. Let me take this opportunity to clarify the difference between training Schools and educational Schools in order to help address how Doctors, PAs and Nursing professionals are developed.

We all attended educational schools as students to receive intellectual instructions of many disciplines and to improve on our critical thinking capabilities; we tend to become versatile in many orientations. In most cases after our education, we get trained on the job.

However, a training school is established to teach a PARTICULAR skill to persons. So, we have Medical Schools, PAs training, nursing training, teacher training, drivers training etc. What that means is that if a government does not have vacancy for that PARTICULAR SKILL why should it spend money to train the person only to make the person idle? So, the vacancy of that particular skills should dictate the enrolment in trainee institutions both in the public and private sectors. A great pointer is the fact that after the Armed forces, Police, Immigration etc, have completed training, they are absorbed seamlessly into the respective security forces.

Mr. Chairman, Ladies and Gentlemen, we do not therefore have any health educational institutions for any of the health Professionals but training institutions. The Health Professionals (Doctors, PAs, Nurses) are Trained to handle specialised areas of the precious delicate lives of human beings. More people could be educated but trainees are trained to help acquire specific skills performance of available work within the health professionalsâ€™ team. Itâ€™s therefore a travesty of justice and a waste of national resources when health services trainees languish at homes whilst the gap in achieving SDG3 keeps widening with population growth.

Mr. Chairman and Hon. Minister of health, there are seventeen (17) tertiary institutions for the training of PAs, with five (5) being public and twelve (12) private and all are accredited PA training institutions. As a national interest, the accreditation requirement for both public and private, as well as the training programs should be the same. We need to map the relationship between Ministries of Education (MoE) and Health (MoH) and how to formulate same for the Private Partner institutions in achieving a national goal beyond SDG3.

The MoH should automatically supervise directly the five public PAs training institutions and to formulate a PPP supervision and integration with the 12 Private PAs institutions to fit into the overall demand of PAs. Such direct supervision and integration by MoH will also require Memorandum of Understanding with Ministry of Education (MoE) to demarcate the transition phase of Education and Training students.

The internship allowances for all PAs should be dictated by MoH who through such internship programs will dictate where their services will be employed in the country. The current discrimination among the PAs internship allowances should be addressed within the purview of MoH and NOT MoE. The JOY2020 team will bring all PAs internship both Public and Private under MoH supervision to correct all anomalies.

Mr. Chairman, the JOY2020 team has had problems with wholesale Licensure Exams being peddled as a panacea for professionalisms for training institutions. If the accreditation of training institutions, the years of training programs and final examinations and certifications are not credible enough to ascertain the professionalism of PAs, Nurses and Teachers in particular, I wonder how a few hours of licensure exams can turn PAs into professionals. The Licensure exams are becoming a stop gap measure to delay seamless employment of these trainee students.

The JOY2020 team will cancel licensure exams for trainee PAs (all trainees) who are being enrolled in particular skills. Licensure exams will be more meaningful when one PA is moving from one specialty to another (e.g. paediatric to anaesthetic) or when PAs are moving higher for promotion.

Let me ask you all this question. If you finish your program and get a good paying job and the accorded respect to your profession, would you be in a hurry to leave the country? [pause and expect their response]. Many of us risk our lives and property to travel outside not because we want to see the face of white man, but so that we can support our family and friends who have supported us in our life. Is that not so?

Ladies and gentlemen, apart from passion and desire which drives us to pursue our careers, we also look forward to a comfortable life. JOY 2020 is aware of this and shall ensure that treatment of health workers in Ghana reflects their importance to the society.

Mr. Chairman, Ladies and Gentlemen, the achievement of SDG3 requires mainly economic empowerment but the foundation will involve a complete review of Ghanaâ€™s healthcare system. The JOY2020 health team forming the next government has mapped out the spectrum of professional teams that can deliver effective and efficient health delivery that is also affordable by all and for which the high class in society can also access premium services. JOY2020 will overhaul the Ghana Health Services completely.

Ghanaâ€™s health services shall become the medical hub for the ECOWAS region where high medical specialties will be treated. The JOY2020 team shall reduce drastically and cancel all overseas medical services by Politicians and Public services that can be treated in Ghana.

Mr. Chairman, the achievement of SDG3 will be strongly led by Medical Doctors. However, the critical roles by PAs is enormous and it is time for the recognition of their role in our health delivery.

Most developed countries have redefined the strict supervision by a doctor to semi-autonomous supervision in order to improve health delivery to their respective nations. The JOY2020 Health policy team believes such redefinition of Doctorsâ€™ supervision is needed now so that Ghana can achieve the SDG3. This is a policy that JOY2020 will pursue for PAs. The JOY2020 Health team believes, whilst Medical Doctors holds Doctoral certification in Medicine, the PAs certification should be upgraded to Masters certification. There should be minimum years of working experience in addition to autonomous Masters qualifications programs as will be determined by Ghana Medical and Dental Council.

Ladies and gentlemen, My life experience with the health professionals has taught me a great lesson of optimism for The Working Ghana Agenda (TWGA). Irrespective of how Ghanaâ€™s life vitality is being eaten away with greed and unbridled corruption like a cancer patient whose HB is as low as two (2) and has no hope of survival, we can still survive the current hardships in the country brought about by the negative attitudes of politicians and a few powerful key stakeholders of our sovereignty.

We can do this with positive attitudes from PAs and health professionals. The life vitality of Ghana can be restored so that she can play her destiny role in the affairs of Africa for greater impact in humanity for the world at large.

Mr. Chairman, in 2017, when the frustrated National Executives of GNMTA brought the matter to my office to fulfil my campaign promise to support them by leading them through demonstrations to hammer home their grievances, I took the opportunity to demonstrate a new philosophy of â€œPolitical Opposition for developmentâ€ rather than for populism, disintegration and destruction of the wellbeing of the masses. Our agreement or disagreement as political opponents should bring about a better way of achieving progressive development of our people and country. Today, the Nurses allowances have been restored, most unemployed nurses have been employed and Ghana has signed bilateral agreement to export nurses to the Republic of Barbados if our economic circumstances cannot afford that. When we think positively and patriotically, Ghana will surely be an oasis of Paradise on earth.

Mr. Chairman and the media, over a decade ago, President Obama hinted the new governance of JOY to shape the 21st Century and the main reason why he visited. â€œAnd I have come here, to Ghana, for a simple reason: the 21st century will be shaped by what happens not just in Rome or Moscow or Washington, but by what happens in Accra as wellâ€¦.This is the simple truth of a time â€¦. And the strength of your democracy can help advance human rights for people everywhereâ€¦. each nation gives life to democracy in its own way, and in line with its own traditions. But history offers a clear verdict: governments that respect the will of their own people are more prosperous, and more successful than governments that do not â€¦ America will not seek to impose any system of government on any other nation - the essential truth of democracy is that each nation determines its own destiny..â€.

Mr. Chairman, Ladies and gentlemen, the media, The daily exposures of how Mahama and Nana Addo led governments have taken advantage of Ghanaians, truly depicts dysfunctional and abysmal internal democracies within NPP and NDC by the incompetent-duo, as tagged by and to each other. The word incompetent is decoded as corruption and so they are corruption-duo. No patriotic Ghanaian nor a genuine Religious or Traditional leader in his/her right frame of mind and dignity can eulogise one of the corruption-duo against the other. But believe you me, Ghanaians will strengthen multi partisanship according to the constitution and our tradition.

However, in December 2020 elections, Ghanaians will not allow either Nana Addo or John Mahama (NB. Not NPP or NDC) to form the next government but the Parties will survive through their MPs. But a new government with credible alternative shall be formed by JOY2020 team with the Ghana First Platform. Note in December 2020 elections, the slogan is â€œYour Vote Is Your Wisdomâ€.

The simple truth, the verdict and time as quipped by Obama is now: John Mahama and Nana Addo have both not led their respective parties to govern Ghana well. Voting for Nana Addo or John Mahama in December 2020 elections is like signing your death with your own blood. This conference is privileged to be the first to shaping the 21st Century with the Next generational President, JOY. Look at my very well and mark today. Hellooooo!!! Send this message across the country to bring hope and healing. John Mahama and Nana Addoâ€™s Presidency have ended with upcoming 2020 elections.

Mr. Chairman, before I resume my seat, may I take this opportunity to congratulate the National Executives of PASAG and the organisers on this occasion of 20th Week Conference. Hip, Hip, Hip, Hurray! 3X!

Long Live Ghana, Long Live PASAG, Long Live Health Professionals. May God bless our Nation and help us grow a creative political opposition towards National development.

Thank You.

Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY)

Independent Presidential Candidate, 2012 & 2016