Okaikoi South Seat Hot As Two Candidates Vow To Unseat Incumbent MP

Listen to article

The race to elect a candidate for the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate has reached the home stretch, with Nana Fredua Agyemang Ofori Atta, a leading member Of NPP ready to unseat the current member of parliament for the area, Hon Ahmed Arthur.

On 25th April, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta (Media Relations Consultant), Dakoa Newman will be seeking to snatch the seat from the incumbent MP, Hon Ahmed Arthur.

At the NPP Regional Secretariat, Dakoa Newman successfully completed the vetting process and was # 2 on the ballot paper while Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori Atta secured #3 on the ballot, the typical "Asie hc"

Well, the question asked by the populace is, Who can unseat Hon Ahmed Arthur?

Hon Ahmed Arthur is currently, the member of parliament of Okaikoi South and also Board Chairman Of Metro Mass transport Company. Roads within the Okaikoi South had seen new asphalt and other road renovation work.

Though there had been a number of development activities by Hon Ahmed Arthur including 100 footballs, jerseys and 150 streetlights provided for the constituency, an ambulance and washing machine to Kaneshie Polyclinic as well as organizing free classes for over 3000 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates, there is still more to be done.

Okaikoi South Sub Metropolitan District Council is one of the Six (6) Sub Metropolitan District Council of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (A.M.A.). It shares boundaries with Okaikoi North to the North, Osu Klottey to the South, Ablekuma Central to the West and Ayawaso West to the East.

The Sub Metro has Eight (8) Electoral Areas namely; Awudome, Goten, Kaatsean, Mukose, Bubuashie, Bubui, Avenor and Kaneshie.O

Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta is a product of Achimota School, and SUNV, Albany, USA, where he graduated with a BA in Rhetoric and Communication. He is currently the Governing Director of Beyeeman Freezing Company, Board Chairman of National Theatre and a Public Relations Consultant From 1999 to 2002, he was Chief of Staff to the Okyenhene and is currently Asomkahene. He is also the acting Executive Secretary to the Okyeman Environtal Foundation and Coordinator of the Okyehene Mmofra Afahye. Since 2005, he has been Financial Secretary and Treasurer for Abuakwa South, as well as serving as Chairman of the Public Relations Committee for the constituency.

Dakoa Newman who is currently a polling station woman organizer in the Okaikoi South constituency. She is an old student of Wesley Girls Senior High School, Cape Coast and holds a Political Science Degree from the University of Ghana, Legon as well as a Master’s Degree in Programme and Project management from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom.

Dakoa Newman also holds professional certificates in project management and also risk management from the Project Management Institute, USA.

She is also the founder of DNF Ghana, development and humanitarian Non -Governmental Organization

The foundation’s headquarters is located in New Town, Accra and undertakes projects such as clean up exercises in Avenor, Kaneshie, Bubuashie and its environs, health screening exercises in Avenor and Bubuashie, the shea initiative project in Wa West, donation of medical supplies to Kaneshie Polyclinic, Kaneshie Cripple’s Home and several communities in Ga, Wa West