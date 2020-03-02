Fighters UCC Condemns Arrest And Detention Of The 33 UCC Students

The Economic Fighters League-UCC Command has noticed with utter shock, the arrest of 33 UCC students by the Ashanti Region Police in Kumasi at the early hours of Saturday, 29th February 2020.

The students, who were not armed, were arrested without any charges pressed against them and kept unlawfully in the custody of the Ashanti Regional Police Command. They were subsequently transferred to the Central Regional Police Command, where they are currently held in custody.

Fighters UCC views this act as one of the numerous cases of suppression of the students, and we condemn it, unreservedly.

This act is consistent with the indemnity clause in the Sakawa Constitution where the officers' faction of the indigenous bourgeoisie class oppresses civilians with impunity.

As of now, there have not been any charges pressed on the students, yet they are still locked up in police cells.

We demand the immediate release and compensation of the affected students or else we shall take the necessary decisive action to uphold the rights of our colleague students.

Long Live the Students Struggle.

Victory to oppressed students.

Justice for the boys

Kofi Fidel

Leader, Fighters UCC.