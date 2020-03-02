KEED Ghana Limited, MTN, Vodafone And  AirtelTigo Deceiving The Public over *959#

Listen to article

In response to the press release issued by Keed Ghana Limited on the 27th February 2020, the Lotto Marketing Companies wish to state categorically that the content of the release by Keed Ghana Limited is very misleading, misrepresentation and misinformation.

The Lotto Marketing Companies would like to put on record that per our checks at the National Communications Authority(NCA) and National Lottery Authority(NLA), *959# Mobile Game operated by Keed Ghana Limited and its partners such as MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo is illegal. They have NO License from the National Lottery Authority(NLA) to operate 5/90 Via *959# Mobile lottery Gaming.

The agreement between NLA and Keed Ghana Limited is strictly Limited to ONLY DIVIDEND GAME known as LUCKY 3.

Keed Ghana Limited is deceiving the general public, creating a false impression that they have License from NLA to operate our flagship Product 5/90 via *959# Mobile Game.

In the coming days, the NLA-LMC Joint Working Committee SHALL SUE MTN, Vodafone, AirtelTigo and Keed Ghana Limited for unlawful operation of *959# Mobile lottery Gaming.

Issued by:

Lotto Marketing Companies