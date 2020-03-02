Trotro Driver Who Killed Police Officer Declared Wanted

Osei Bonsu, the Trotro Driver at the centre of the drama that led to the death of a police officer has been declared wanted by the Accra Regional Police Command.

The driver is reported to have run over and killed the police officer on Friday, February 28, 2020.

His vehicle with registration number GR-4880-20 ran over General Sergeant Moses Appiah who was on duty on the UPSA-Bawaleshie road.

He has since abandoned the vehicle and absconded.

According to the police, the driver drove off after the officer signalled him to stop for wrongful parking and soliciting for passengers.

Sergeant Appiah, an MTTD officer got injured in the process and later passed on at the 37 Military Hospital where he was rushed to after the incident.

Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge in an interview said the mate is currently in custody while efforts are being made to arrest the driver.

The mate was arrested by some citizens who handed him over to police custody. Officer killed without provocation

The ‘trotro’ was being pursued by police for soliciting for passengers, engaging in unauthorised parking and obstructing other road users at Madina Zongo junction.

According to a police communiqué sighted by Citi News, Sergeant Moses Appiah stood in front of the vehicle and ordered the driver to disembark.

But without any provocation, the driver ran his vehicle over the police officer in anger, according to police.

Sergeant Moses Appiah was dragged by the vehicle for about 54.50 metres leaving him with the severe injuries that led to his death.

The vehicle has since been found and impounded by police after the driver abandoned it.

