International Community Must Help Ghana Government To Recover Stolen Monies

Media Watch Research Associates is calling on the international community to assist the Ghanaian government recover 175 million dollars allegedly transferred by Ghanaian Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama in 2012 into bank accounts in Switzerland.

Professor Halima Kabore, Executive Director of Media watch Research that she intended to petition the Office of the Special Prosecutor in Ghana as well, the African Union and the European Union to assist the Ghanaian government trace this money and take steps to recover it.

Media watch Research Associates recalls that in October 2012, just before the 2012 Elections Pierre Wimhoven, an investigative journalist affiliated with transparency international who also was director for Associated Press News in Zurich Switzerland reported that IMF investigators found that some illegal electronic transfers had taken place into some banks accounts opened by DZ Privatbank who in turn opened another account for the Ghanaian President with a bank called Credito Private Commercial. This arrangement was deemed unusual and suspicious.

Documentary evidence sighted by IMF and Transparency international sources say between August 2012 and October 2012 huge amounts of money were transferred from Ghana’s foreign reserves into these bank accounts totaling 170 Million Dollars on the blind side of Ghana’s parliament.

Dr Kabore said the current Ghanaian government had a moral obligation to recover the money but it will need support from the international community to retrieve all the funds stashed abroad by the former President.

