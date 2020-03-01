Six U.S State Attorney Generals To Attend Transnational Crimes Conference In Accra

The Executive Director of Attorney General – Africa, Karen White has disclosed that as part of measures at tackling the realities of Transnational Crime in Africa, six U.S. State Attorneys General from the United States of America (U. S. A) will be addressing different stakeholders in the justice and law enforcement sectors in an 8 day conference in Accra.

According to her, the 2nd annual conference will focus Cross Border Solutions and International Cooperation.

In a release sighted by Modern Ghana, the Executive Director added that the AGA-Africa Conference will bring together the U.S. State Attorneys General and other counterparts to discuss, collaborate, and coordinate on new strategies and solutions to combat these serious issues.

Executive Director of the Attorney General – Africa, Karen White said "This year’s conference in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority, Food and Drugs Authority of Ghana and the Ghana Police Service provides an important platform for U.S. and African law enforcement officials and other key stakeholders to collaborate on strategies to combat transnational crime networks that pose a serious threat to the security and stability of the U.S., Africa, and the entire international community"

She further disclosed that issues of Transnational Crimes can only be solved through international cooperation and coordinated action.

Madam White further commended the six State Attorneys Generals for their leadership and commitment to help put an end to these cross-border problems including human trafficking, corruption, and counterfeit drugs.

State Attorneys General Letitia James of New York, Karl Racine of Washington, D.C., Denise N. George Virgin Islands Attorney General, Keith Ellison of Minnesota, Aaron Ford of Nevada, Kwame Raoul of Illinois will travel to Ghana to take part in the conference.

AGRA-Africa says it sees Ghana as a valuable partner to convene this important conference considering it sits at the heart of West Africa and is an important African trafficking route, making it an important player in combating the growing illicit trade in persons, drugs, artefacts and wildlife across West Africa.

In other developments, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) says it will sign a memorandum of understanding with the AGA- Africa to promote Responsible Tourism in Ghana as part of the Beyond the Return initiative.

Background

Established in 2016 by the Attorney General Alliance (AGA), the AGA - Africa is a U.S.-based organization that seeks to build and foster robust relationships with justice and law enforcement agencies and officials throughout Africa to support the rule of law and combat transnational criminal activity. AGA-Africa collaborates with different stakeholders in the justice and law enforcement sectors in Africa to share information, training, technology and experience in the fight against transnational crime networks including human trafficking, wildlife trafficking, counterfeit drugs, corruption, money laundering, and cybercrime.