Gay activist Andrew Solomon financing John Mahama's "Speakout Tour" - Abronye DC claims

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has alleged that the former President and flag-bearer of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Dramani Mahama is being financed by an international gay activist, Andrew Solomon to embark on his nationwide "Speakout Tour" .

His comment comes after a news publication circulating on some online portals that the Pan Africa International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association to host homosexuality international conference in Ghana from 27-31 July 2020 in Accra.

In a statement issued and signed by the NPP controversial chairman, copied to the media, he alleged that the said conference is being sponsored by Andrew Solomon.

Abronye DC also added that Andrew Solomon is a very good friend of former President John Mahama and said Mr. Mahama has received so many support from Andrew Solomon.

He stated that it was Andrew Solomon who edited and forwarded John Mahama's book "My First Coup D'tat"

"John Mahama has in return promised Andrew Solomon to legalize homosexuality in Ghana when voted into office which will not happen in 2020", contended.

He is, therefore claiming that Andrew Solomon is the person financing the come back of former President John Mahama.

'Andrew Solomon is the person financing the come back of President Mahama in 2020. Currently he is the one funding his tours and taking care of all his expenses", he claimed.

Abronye DC also claimed that "It is important to note that, the said conference proposed to be held in Ghana is facilitated by John Mahama and his NDC cohorts".

He, therefore, defended President Akufo-Addo on the legalisation of homosexuality.

He said President Akufo-Addo is against homosexuality in Ghana.

"It is necessary to state unequivocally that, President Akufo-Addo has posited clearly that, he is against Homosexuality but John Mahama hasn’t come out till date to declare his stance", he said.

"In conclusion, it is clear from the above that, since John Mahama is benefiting from Andrew Solomon it is obvious that he will definitely support anything he does because of his personal interest and not for the interest of the masses", he stressed.

Find below the full statement

