Henry Djaba Foundation begins campaign to secure 1,000 wheelchairs for PWDs

The Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation has begun a nationwide campaign to raise at least 1,000 wheelchairs to support needy persons with disability in Ghana.

The non-profit making organisation is, therefore, urging all local and international organisations, businesses and individuals to support the initiative.

The Foundation in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr Otiko Afisah Djaba in commemoration of the International Wheelchair Day, bemoaned the numerous challenges facing persons with disability.

The statement described as so depressing to watch the physically challenged walking with their hands and knees or crawling to get from one point to the other.

Adding, "People who have injuries to their legs, spine, suffer from muscular dystrophy, paralysis of their lower limbs, cerebral palsy, elephantiasis and stroke require the use of a wheelchair for moving around. The wheelchair gives them freedom to move, dignity and the opportunity to enjoy a more fulfilling life".

The Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation thus encouraged people all over the world to join the campaign to make a difference by donating a wheelchair or donate funds to the procurement of the wheelchairs via Mobile Money number 0248510067 or call the Foundation office line on 0241235199 for details.