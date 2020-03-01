Nana Addo's pace of dev't will keep NDC in opposition indefinitely-NPP UK Executive Eric Amofa

Listen to article

An Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Asante Akyem South, Mr Eric Amofa has predicted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will stay in opposition indefinitely if the ruling Government did not deviate from the current pace of national development.

According to him, the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had been very truthful to Ghanaians in fulfilling its campaign promises, which he said is unusual of many Governments across Africa.

Mr Eric Amofa who was speaking in a live studio interview on Kingdom FM Kumasi praised the NPP Government for its excellent economic management and for sanitizing the banking sector.

This, according to the financial analyst, will result in most multinational companies doing business with the banking sector in Ghana.

He also enumerated some of the achievements of the government such as; the Planting for Food and Jobs, Free SHS, One District One Factory, One Constituency One Ambulance, One Village One Dam and the creation of the Development Authorities for the Northern, Middle Belt and Coastal zones among several others.

Mr Eric Amofa also threw more light on his political ambition which he indicated was born out of his long-nurtured desire, love and passion to serve the people of Asante Akyem South and the NPP party.

The UK-based NPP Executive said he holds the master key to unlock the development potentials of the constituency.

Mr Eric Amofa who was born, schooled and worked in the area for so many years, said he is more familiar with the development challenges confronting the people of Asante Akyem South.

"I lived in Asante for more than 30 years before going to UK for further studies. I have visited and interacted with chiefs, opinion leaders, religious leaders and the communities to identify their needs and I strongly believe I have what it takes to bring solutions to them".

Mr Eric Amofa mentioned education, agricultural mechanization, youth and women empowerment, job creation and attraction of investors as his topmost priorities.

He, therefore, appealed to the delegates to repose their confidence and trust in him for the accelerated development of the Asante Akyem South Constituency.

Mr Eric Amofa is contesting with the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Kwaku Asante Boateng and three others for the Asante Akyem South parliamentary slot on the ticket of NPP.