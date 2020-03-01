Sawla-Tuna-Kalba NABCO Begins Digital Property Addressing System Project

The field officers are expected to collect data in the form of geographic coordinates and tag properties with their digital addresses, across the district in line with the National Digital Property Addressing System project.

The Sawla Tuna Kalba District Coordinator of NABCO, Soale Adams Alele, in an interview said the project will ensure that as many properties as possible in the district are registered and tagged with their digital addresses.

According to him, this project will collect information and tag the properties at no cost to the property owners. He also retreated that, more training and public sensitizations were done in the district prior to the commencement of this vital project.

He said the information will help the district assembly in the planning of communities and towns because they will know the number of properties within their jurisdictions and their locations.

The information gathered under this project will also help to complement the government policy of one constituency one ambulance as it will make the victim location very easy.

Mr.Soale Adams Alele used the opportunity to reach out to the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Chief Executive and District Assembly to show commitment to the exercise as a major stakeholder in its execution.