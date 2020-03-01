VIDEO: We Don’t Have A Hand In Any Demo Against Hon. Ken Agyapong

Listen to article

The polling station executives and the Electoral Area Coordinators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) In Assin Central on Friday, 28th February 2020 organized a PRESS CONFERENCE to rebut a demonstration by a group of party followers perceived to be backed by these Coordinators and polling station executives against the incumbent Member of Parliament; Honorable Kennedy Agyapong.

Addressing the media, the Electoral Area Coordinator for Affutuakwah, Mr. Alex Akamah AKA British Lawyer said the Polling Station Executives and the Electoral Area Coordinators in the Assin Central Constituency have no hand in the Demonstration by the said Group.

"We the polling station executives and the Electoral Area Coordinators of the NPP in the Assin Central Constituency have not done any demonstration against our member of Parliament NOR our party and so we are pleading with the Party Hierarchy to Ignore the Demonstration. "He said.

Also the Electoral Area Coordinator for Dwaabronoso who double as the Assemblymember for the Area, Hon Eric Mensah (AKA Hon. Fish) in an Interview, said the So-called concern Citizens of Assin Who did the Demonstration are not even known as NPP members in Assin central but rather Some NDC Branch Executives who were paid to do that propaganda and so Honorable Kennedy Agyapong And the NPP Party as a whole should know that "We the Assin Central polling station executive and the Electoral Area Coordinators love him and the party so much and we cannot demonstrate against him and the Party," he said.