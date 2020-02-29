Jospong’s Off-Taker Call To Government Warranted

Listen to article

The Kumasi Compost and Recycling Plant (KCARP) call to Government through Members of Parliament to consider granting the company off-taker agreement to manage and recycle municipal waste in Kumasi and the Ashanti Region, in general, is warranted, ‘non-negotiable’ and is in the best interest for the country.

KCARP which is part of Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong’s Zoomlion Jospong Group of Companies made the clarion call when Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development on Monday 25th February 2020 visited the newly constructed edifice at Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti Region.

The Kumasi Compost and Recycling Plant is part of Jospong Group of Companies’ Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) initiative to receive, sort, process and recycle solid and liquid waste in the country.

The ultra-modern factory, which was constructed with the support of German and Austrian engineers, is expected to create 500 direct and hundreds of indirect jobs.

Addressing the legislators and the media at the facility, the Managing Director of KCARP, Mr. Samuel Ntumy, appealed to the MPs to help the company secure an Off-taker agreement with government for the smooth running of the projects.

“Originally, we envisaged to construct a 600 tonnes waste plant but in our feasibility studies and analysis, we realised that given the same infrastructure we could actually do 1,200 tonnes of waste per day and even more. Our regional agreement was for 600 tonnes per day but now we will be able to install 1,200 tonnes per day,” he said.

The Environmental and Mining Policy Institute (EMPI) entreat the government as a matter of urgency to engage with the company in that regard as their call is long overdue and for our current infrastructure and to be able achieve our developmental goals, the best option as a people when it comes to waste management and ecological sanitation.

Municipal waste management in its best practice is a shared responsibility amongst both the public and the private sectors of the economic divide.

On his part, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Group Chairman, JOSPONG, said starting Zoomlion with tricycles around 2006, the company has come a long way with innovative and technology-driven waste management infrastructure.

Jospong highly appreciated the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for giving out the land for the project.

“I want to thank His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for granting us and giving us a land; the Kumasi Compost Plant land. I went to Nana that Nana we need land here. We have one of the compost and recycling plants in Accra, we need one in Kumasi and through his able leadership we got the land at no cost,” he said.

By: Kwaku Boateng - 0246550550, President of EMPI